Don Lloy for Positive Message in Music

Up and coming reggae-dancehall artist Don Lloy has urged fellow urban musicians to put massages of love and hope in their songs as one way of fighting mental health issues and influence positive change among young people.

In an interview with Malawi Voice , Don Lloyd said a lot of young people get influenced by the messages they get from songs and the behaviour of their favourite artists which has a huge impact on their lives.

He stressed that It’s very important therefore to make sure that the music is non violent.

“A lot of young people end up in trouble or making bad decisions by wanting to look like what they see and hear from some songs, they copy,” he said.

Signed under Inhouse Media, Don Lloyd is one of the few Malawian young artists whose future looks bright.