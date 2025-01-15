spot_img
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
spot_img
HomeEntertainmentDon Lloy for Positive Message in Music
EntertainmentLatest

Don Lloy for Positive Message in Music

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Up and coming reggae-dancehall artist Don Lloy has urged fellow urban musicians to put massages of love and hope in their songs as one way of fighting mental health issues and influence positive change among young people.

In an interview with Malawi Voice , Don Lloyd said a lot of young people get influenced by the messages they get from songs and the behaviour of their favourite artists which has a huge impact on their lives.

He stressed that It’s very important therefore to make sure that the music is non violent.

“A lot of young people end up in trouble or making bad decisions by wanting to look like what they see and hear from some songs, they copy,” he said.

Signed under Inhouse Media, Don Lloyd is one of the few Malawian young artists whose future looks bright.

Previous article
Alice Kumanda: Championing Education, Youth Empowerment in Salima South
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv