Alice Kumanda: Championing Education, Youth Empowerment in Salima South

Shadow MP for Salima South Constituency, Alice Kumanda, has become a beacon of hope for the youth in her area by providing scholarships to over 30 students pursuing various technical courses at institutions across the country. Her unwavering commitment to education is transforming lives and building a brighter future for her community.

On Monday, Kumanda embarked on a heartfelt journey, visiting each beneficiary at their home to personally congratulate them and deliver the scholarship support. Her actions are a testament to her deep connection with her roots and her understanding of the challenges faced by the youth in Salima South.

“As a woman from this area who understands that without education, most youths remain stagnant, I have always been an advocate for ensuring that young people acquire the skills they need to either employ themselves or secure employment,” Kumanda said. “Even before the people in my constituency called on me to represent them in Parliament, I was already supporting youths in primary, secondary, and even college education. What I am doing today is simply continuing what I started long ago.”

Kumanda’s belief in the transformative power of education is deeply personal. “I also grew up in the same area and faced the same poverty. But because someone helped me get an education, I was able to break the cycle of poverty. That’s why, with the little I have, I want to extend the same opportunity to my fellow youth in the area,” she shared.

Her scholarship program is a lifeline for 30 youths, many of whom are girls. Kumanda’s support covers their diverse needs, including tuition fees, accommodation, transportation, and food. This comprehensive assistance ensures that these students can focus entirely on their studies without the burden of financial worry.

Magunda Kamtedza, father to Memory Magunda, one of the beneficiaries, expressed profound gratitude for Kumanda’s generosity. “This is unprecedented. As parents, we always worry when our children pass Form Four but we lack the capacity to send them to technical colleges. It was the same with Memory. But now, I am relieved. I thank Madam Kumanda for stepping in,” he said.

Memory, who is set to study Administrative Studies at Salima Technical College, has received a full scholarship from Kumanda. This includes tuition, accommodation, meals, and transportation, giving her a strong foundation to succeed in her educational journey.

Kumanda’s efforts are more than just an act of charity; they are an investment in the future of her constituency. Her vision of breaking the cycle of poverty through education is inspiring a new generation of skilled and empowered individuals. With each scholarship she grants, Kumanda is planting seeds of hope and opportunity that will blossom into a brighter tomorrow for Salima South.

Her story is a reminder that true leadership is not about holding positions of power but about using one’s resources and influence to uplift others. Alice Kumanda is not just a shadow MP; she is a shining light for her community, proving that education is the key to unlocking potential and transforming lives.