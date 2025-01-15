Every Malawian Is Vital for Nation’s Development – Chakwera

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said common challenges faced by all Malawians, should be addressed collaboratively, stressing that every Malawian has a role to play in tackling the challenges.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Wednesday, during the commemoration of John Chilembwe Day held at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Church headquarters in Chiradzulu district.

The President emphasised the importance of reflecting on this year’s theme of the commemoration, “Come to me and I will give you rest,” based on Matthew 11:28-30, as a means to achieve the rest that everyone in Malawi has been seeking.

He stated that the rest mentioned in the scripture is not only spiritual but also has implications for everyone’s physical well-being in their pursuit of comfort and relief.

He pointed out that the name of the church itself serves as a testament to Reverend John Chilembwe’s belief that every Malawian is vital for the nation’s development and progress.

President Chakwera stated that his vision includes establishing the Chilembwe School of Excellence, which will be heavily funded by investors from Italy.

He also instructed the Ministry of Health to provide an ambulance for the institution’s hospital and the Ministry of Lands to formally resolve ongoing land issues, which are already in progress.

Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda hailed the PIM church for its resilience over the years, even after the passing of its leader, Rev. John Chilembwe, which has led to significant growth within the church.

Chimwendo also commended the president for initiating various development projects, such as improvements in road infrastructure, health centres, and the introduction of mega farms, all aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of Malawians.

Speaking earlier, President of PIM Wilson Mitambo,, acknowledged the importance of recognising the efforts made by Reverend John Chilembwe and his followers in the fight for Malawian freedom.

He encouraged all Malawians to embrace patriotism, practice self-reliance, work hard, and ensure that everyone contributes to the nation’s development.