Bakili Muluzi Hails John Chilembwe

Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi has hailed Reverend John Chilembwe as a remarkable hero who selflessly fought to liberate his people from colonial oppression.

Muluzi has paid a heartfelt tribute to the revolutionary leader as Malawi commemorates 110 years since his death, noting that among the nation’s heroes, Reverend Chilembwe’s name stands out.

The former Malawi leader said this is the reason his administration established January 15 as “Chilembwe Day” and honored him by placing his face on the country’s banknotes.

Lost History Foundation Executive Director Conleith Selenje, is however disheartened to see that most Malawians have strayed from the principles of unity and patriotism that Reverend Chilembwe sacrificed his life to promote.

