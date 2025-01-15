spot_img
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestBakili Muluzi Hails John Chilembwe
LatestNational

Bakili Muluzi Hails John Chilembwe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi has hailed Reverend John Chilembwe as a remarkable hero who selflessly fought to liberate his people from colonial oppression.

Muluzi has paid a heartfelt tribute to the revolutionary leader as Malawi commemorates 110 years since his death, noting that among the nation’s heroes, Reverend Chilembwe’s name stands out.

The former Malawi leader said this is the reason his administration established January 15 as “Chilembwe Day” and honored him by placing his face on the country’s banknotes.

Lost History Foundation Executive Director Conleith Selenje, is however disheartened to see that most Malawians have strayed from the principles of unity and patriotism that Reverend Chilembwe sacrificed his life to promote.

(ZBS)

Previous article
Every Malawian Is Vital for Nation’s Development – Chakwera
Next article
President Chakwera vouches for peaceful leadership
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv