CV For Dr Dalitso Kabambe

ACADEMIC ACCOMPLISHMENTS

2008 PhD in Development Economics: Imperial College London, University of London, United Kingdom.

2001 Msc in Development Economics: Imperial College, University of London, United Kingdom.

1998 BSc in Agricultural Economics: University of Malawi.

PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT

2017 – 2020: Governor, Reserve Bank of Malawi

Responsibilities

 Trebled as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Registrar of Financial Institutions in Malawi;

 As Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, I guided the Board in formulating and directing the execution and oversight of all policies of the Bank including Administrative and Management in exercise of the powers and functions conferred on the Bank by the Constitution and all other relevant laws;

 As Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee, I was responsible for the Monetary Policy decisions and Exchange Rate Policy decisions for Malawi and oversee its implementation;

 As Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, I wasresponsible for the day to day running, management and administration of the Bank. Specifics include; managing the country’s foreign reserves, issuing and managing the country’s legal tender, act as fiscal agent, banker and advisor to Government, promote and ensure a sound, safe and efficient payment system, promote the development of the capital market, formulate and implement macro prudential policies, collect economic data and undertake research and manage human and financial resources of the Bank;

 As Registrar of Financial Institutions, I was responsible for regulating, licencing, registering and supervising all financial services providers in Malawi in accordance with the applicable laws with a view to have a safe, sound, robust, stable, fair and efficient financial system which operates on a highest standard of code of conduct and order of business;

2015 – 2017: Principal Secretary for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Responsibilities

 Controlling Officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, responsible for budget planning, execution, expenditure control management, and reporting to both the Executive and Legislature;

 Technical Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs andInternational Cooperation responsible for defining strategic direction and vision of the Ministry, defining work plans for all Departments and ensure that they effectively execute them, ensure availability of financial and human resources for all work of the Ministry and undertake performance appraisals for all members of staff of the Ministry;

 Technical advisor to Government on the country’s Foreign policy, its formulation and implementation;

 Responsible for Managing and proper functioning of Malawi Missions abroad including their strategic directions, work plans, financial and human resources and performance appraisals;

 Act as Technical Head for Malawi delegations to all Technical Level bilateral, regional and international negotiations including those of SADC, COMESA, AU, LDC, LLDC, WTO and Commonwealth;

 Technical Advisor to Government on Malawi’s positions to negotiations at bilateral, regional and multilateral level on economic, financial and political matters; Participate in Malawi’s efforts aimed at mobilizing aid and technical assistance from bilateral and multilateral partners;

 Facilitate efforts aimed at promoting peace and security regionally and internationally.

 Coordinate Joint Permanent Commissions of Cooperation (JPCC) meetings and follow up on execution of agreements;

 Undertake several other duties as defined and directed by the Appointing Authority from time to time. *

2013 – 2015: DIRECTOR OF PLANNING AND POLICY–Ministry of Health

Responsibilities

 Direct, Coordinate and control activities of the Planning and Policy Development Department;

 Coordinate all donor investments in the Health Sector including their prioritization, execution, monitoring and evaluation of their programs;

 Conduct Policy Analysis and Policy Briefs for the Health Sector;

 Coordinate all Health Sector wide Planning activities including Drafting of Sector Strategic Plans, Multi Year Implementation Plans at District level and Medium Term Expenditures Frameworks for the Sector;

 Provide leadership in Preparation, Appraisal, Execution and Monitoring and Evaluation of all Health Sector wide Programs and Projects;

 Provide leadership in Monitoring and Evaluation of all Policies, Plans, Programs and Output Targets for the sector including those of MDG’s and National Strategies such as the MGDS;

 Lead the Management of Data Collection Systems such as HMIS and DHIS and publish for circulation;

 Coordinate Nationwide Planning Systems for the Health Sector that links Local, Regional and National Level Health Planning Systems; and

 Coordinate Health Sector wide Investment Activities under the SWAP Arrangement; and Prepare necessary Cabinet Papers and Policy Briefs on various matters affecting the Health sector.

2010 – 2013: BUDGET DIRECTOR– Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development

Responsibilities.

 Direct, Coordinate and control activities of Budget Division;

 Monitor the implementation of the National Budget;

 Review Budget Policy practices, taxation and all elements of Government Revenues and Expenditures;

 Monitor the performance of Treasury Funds, Trust Funds, Sub Vented Organisations and Parastatal Institutions;

 Vetting annual and supplementary estimates before submitting to Authorities;

 Approve funding to Ministries and Departments;

 Provide professional advice on both Fiscal and Monetary policy matters; Undertake research and provide advice on Fiscal reform measures and other social and real sectors of the economy;

 Monitor Government financial position at the Reserve Bankon regular basis;  Draw budget estimates for programs and projects; and

 Carryout any other duties as assigned by Government from time to time.

2008 – 2010: DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR ECONOMIC PLANNING – Ministry of Development Planning and Cooperation Responsibilities.

 Define responsibilities of Chief Economists, Principal Economists, Economists and Support Staffs under my supervision and subsequently follow-up implementation of their activities on daily basis;

 Carryout macroeconomic analysis forecasting/modelling and preparation of the National Accounts and Balance of Payment (BOP);

 Conduct macroeconomic research including Business Interviews and prepare periodic reports on the performance of the Malawi economy, including economic reports;

 Participate in all discussions/meetings on macroeconomic issues in fiscal, monetary, external, Public Financial and Economic Management (PFEM), national accounts and IMF;

 Initiate and coordinate formulation of medium to long term sectoral and national development strategies and policies;

 Analyze potential impacts of economic and development policies including bilateral and multilateral policy decisions;

 Coordinate the preparation and execution of budgets including Public Sector Investment Projects (PSIP) and ensure effective and efficient delivery of public services;

 Conduct reviews of the country’s development strategies, policies, projects and programs to ensure that they are in line with the medium to long term development priorities;

 Analyse both domestic and international socioeconomic policies, programs and projects as well as shocks on the economy and formulate appropriate policy recommendations;

2006 – 2008: CHIEF ECONOMIST – Ministry of Development Planning and Cooperation.

Responsibilities

 Define responsibilities of Principal Economists, Economists and Support Staff and supervise their activities on daily basis;

 Actively participate in formulation of medium to long term sectoral and national development goals, policies and plans;

 Analyze potential impacts of national economic policies on the economy and on different groups of stakeholders;

 Prepare sectional workplans and budgets and actively participate in their excursion; Carryout macroeconomic analysis forecasting and preparation of the national accounts balance of payment;

 Analyse both domestic and international socioeconomic policies, programs and projects as well as shocks on the economy and formulate appropriate policy recommendations;

 Coordinate the implementation of socio economic programs;

 Conduct sectoral policy analysis and reviews and recommend for strategies that brings growth.

1998–2006: PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST – Planning Department,* Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security:

Responsibilities

 Supervise and coordinate activities of Senior Economists, Economists and Support staff;

 Conceptualize, prepare, appraise and coordinate the implementation of rural development projects and programs;

 Monitoring and evaluation of development projects and programs and make recommendations on the directions of implementation of project/program;

 Prepare agricultural negotiating proposals for Malawi’s bilateral, regional and multilateral trade negotiations and subsequent participation in these meetings;

 Drafting sectoral policies, strategies and programs for Malawi’s rural and agrarian development sector; Managing the Agricultural Market Information System and other national programs and projects;

 Coordinate the preparation of departmental budgets and work plans for the Planning Department and the Ministry of Agriculture as a whole together with their follow up Reviews, Monitoring and Evaluation of the budget and work plans;

 Participate in donor negotiations on publicly funded projects.

RESEARCH PAPERS

2007 Published a PhD thesis entitled ‘An economic analysis of the impact of international policy reforms on export supply systems in Malawi’

2002 One of the authors of a book entitled ‘Economic Impacts of Natural Disasters in Malawi’. The study was funded by the World Bank and undertaken in collaboration with the Oversees Development Institute (ODI). 2001 Wrote an MSc dissertation on ‘Impacts of economic reforms on the performance of the agriculture sector in Malawi’

1997 Co-author of the research paper entitled ‘The impact of liberalizing the input and output market for the agriculture sector in Malawi’.

1996 One of the authors of the first State of Environment Report for Malawi. Specifically responsible for chapters six and seven subtitled; Biodiversity and Climate Change respectively.

Key achievements:

Governor

1. Achieved single digit inflation within one year of work from 24% in January down to 7.1% by December 2017 and maintained single digit average inflation throughout the tenure;

2. Maintained stable exchange rate for the Malawi kwacha at K732 to a dollar throughout the tenure

3. Raised the country’s foreign exchange reserves from less than 2 months of import cover or US$389 million to over 6 months US$1.4 billion

4. Reduced the policy rate from 24% down to 13.5% within 2 years

5. Reduced Non Performing Loans (NPL’s) for Banks from 19% to 4% within 2 years.

6. Improved private sector lending from negative to 19% accross the board from Banks, MFI’s and Saccos

7. Improved RBM profitability from a projected K4 billion loss in 2017 to a surplus of K21 billion by year end and a further surge in profits to a record of K57 billion in 2019, a record no other RBM Governor has ever achieved

8. Pushed up the country’s remmittances from US$36 million in 2017 to US$250 million in 2019

9. Successfully implemented the ECF program with the IMF throughout the period

10. Improved the performance of the Malawi Stock Exchange in all its indicators.