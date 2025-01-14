Chimwendo Warns DCs Against Abuse: Maintain MCP Will Win

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has today officially presided over the grant agreement signing between the ministry and local authorities (district councils) in which he has empathized on financial prudence among the authorities.

He was speaking at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre under the a new Malawi Government Program dubbed Regional Climate Resilience Program (RCRP2) which is a $240 million five-year World Bank funded program striving to enhance resilience to water-related climate shocks in Malawi and in the Eastern and Southern Africa Region.

“Any abuse of resources will not be tolerated because this RCRP2 is an opportunity for councils to get more funds for serving the people better,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP.

On politics, Chimwendo said government of Chakwera will continue beyond September 16 as it has the trust of Malawians following several infrastructure developments that are taking place in the country.

“I would like laud our District Commissioners for the wonderful job you are doing and I urge you to continue serving the government of the day with diligence and uprightness,” said Chimwendo who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Earlier the Secretary for Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Hara, has emphasized the need for district commissioners to meet objectives of the program (RCRP2) with the call for them to ensure discipline of the councils’ staff of their duties and responsibilities to the citizens.

When highlighting the Local Authorities Financial Management Sanctions Guidelines at the grant agreement signing ceremony under the new Malawi Government Program dubbed Regional Climate Resilience Program (RCRP2) at Amaryllis in Blantyre, the National Local Government Finance Committee/NLGFC’s Executive Director, Kondwani Santhe, said the guidelines not only provide management direction, action and awareness but they also enhance prudence, accountability and responsibility in the management of public funds and assets.

He added that the guidelines also provide checks and balances on the duty bearers and call for action and disciple where financial provisions have been infringed. Malawi GovernmentChimwendo was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Joyce Chitsulo amongst other top officials.