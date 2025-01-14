CHAKWERA MANIA HITS BLANTYRE: Thousands throng streets

President Lazarus Chakwera received a heroic welcome in Blantyre today, with thousands of people lining the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader.

The President’s arrival in the city was met with widespread excitement, as supporters waved flags and banners, and sang songs of praise. Business came to a standstill as a sea of people gathered at Clock Tower Roundabout to welcome Chakwera.

Accompanied by First Lady Monica Chakwera, the President majestically walked through the crowds, waving and shaking hands with his enthusiastic supporters.

The welcome was a testament to Chakwera’s popularity in the region, with many hailing him as a champion of the people.

Chakwera’s visit to Blantyre is part of his official duties, which include attending the John Chilembwe Day and Memorial Service of Worship at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu District.

The President’s visit is expected to boost morale and reinforce his commitment to serving the people of Malawi. Chakwera’s administration has been focused on delivering development projects and improving the lives of Malawians.

The President’s heroic welcome in Blantyre is a clear indication of the people’s confidence in his leadership and their appreciation for his efforts to develop the country.