Tobacco Farmers Urged to Adopt Climate-Resilient Practices

By Martha Chikoti

The Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) President, Alfred Chauwa, has encouraged tobacco farmers to use live barns, locally known as Dzigafa za moyo, to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

This innovative approach is crucial in preventing soil erosion and promoting sustainable tobacco production .

Chauwa emphasized the importance of adapting to climate change, which has become a significant threat to the tobacco industry.

“By using live barns, farmers can reduce their vulnerability to climate-related shocks and ensure the long-term viability of their livelihoods.”,He explained

He said Tobacco is a major foreign exchange earner for many countries, and Malawi is no exception.

Chauwa stressed that it is essential to follow necessary measures to protect the environment while promoting sustainable tobacco production. “This approach will not only benefit the farmers but also contribute to the country’s economic growth”,He said.

According to him,the use of live barns is a simple yet effective way to reduce soil erosion and promote sustainable tobacco production because the barns provide shade, improve soil health, and reduce soil degradation.

Chauwa’s call to action is particularly relevant in Malawi, where tobacco is a major cash crop.

The country has been experiencing climate-related shocks, including droughts and floods, which have impacted tobacco production.

By using live barns, farmers can reduce their vulnerability to these shocks.