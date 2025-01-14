spot_img
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Malawi Government Under Fire for $1.5 Million Social Media Monitoring Machine
Malawi Government Under Fire for $1.5 Million Social Media Monitoring Machine

Malawi’s government has come under fire for its decision to spend $1.5 million on a social media monitoring machine, despite the country’s pressing needs.

Writing on his Facebook page Felix Njawala, spokesperson for the UTM party, strongly condemned the move, calling it “a glaring misstep”.

“At a time when Malawians are struggling to access essential medicines and maize, it’s shocking that the government would prioritize surveillance over the welfare of its citizens,” Njawala said.

“Combating misinformation is important, but not at the expense of people’s lives.”

Malawi is currently facing severe food shortages, with millions of people at risk of hunger.

The country’s maize production has been severely impacted by drought and El Niño, leaving many without access to this staple food.

Njawala urged the government to reconsider its priorities and redirect funds towards critical areas such as healthcare, food security, and education.

“Leadership is about setting priorities that reflect the struggles of the people,” he emphasized. “The health and well-being of Malawians must come first.”

The government’s decision has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for greater accountability and transparency in the allocation of public funds.#101poweronlinenews

