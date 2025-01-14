Ancient Spirits Lauds Growth: Expand Reach Through Chipiku Stores

Giovanne Limited, distributor of Ancient Spirits, has expressed satisfaction with the significant growth in product consumption and market reach.

With a commitment to distilling excellence and using the finest ingredients, Ancient Spirits have quickly become a favorite among discerning spirit lovers. rand in the retail industry across the country.

This partnership is a great next step as we continue to expand our reach and bring our exceptional spirits to a broader audience,” said Mr Nyirongo.

He said that through the partnership, customers have the convenience of purchasing premium spirits in Chipiku Stores.

“This collaboration brings our products to a leading retail partner, making it even easier for our customers to find and enjoy the range of Ancient Spirits. We are confident that our customers will enjoy the convenience of shopping in Chipiku stores while discovering the unique flavors and quality that Ancient Spirits are known for,” he said.

The marketing manager added that in the meantime the collaboration will allow stocking of Ancient Spirits in six selected shops in all the regions.

“We look forward to sharing our passion for craft brewing with all Malawians through this new partnership. So far Ancient Spirits are available in the following Chipiku Stores; Zomba, Lilongwe, Kasungu, and Mzuzu,” added Nyirongo.

Ancient Spirit’s product lineup, which includes Ancient Gin, Ancient Rum, and Ancient continues to receive widespread praise from consumers for their high-quality brewing skills.