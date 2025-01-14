Pastor Mkumba Sees Malawi’s Future

By Harold Kapindu

Pastor Felliat Mkumba of Christ Reformed Temple International Ministries (CRTIM) has shared his vision, saying God has big plans and the future for Malawi looks very bright.

In an interview, Mkumba said he lost his previous job because he used to be a drunkard.

“Before receiving Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, I was a drunkard and that behavior made me to lose my job at Game Stores. After receiving the message from Pastor Esau Banda I was touched and I decided to become a born again,” Mkumba said.

He added that people should expect more when they come to his church as they will experience the power of Jesus Christ to manifest upon their lives.

“The word of prophecy, healing, deliverance and breakthrough and Jesus Christ will save their souls,” he stressed.

He added that Jesus Christ is the one who inspired him to start a church through his calling on August 17 2022 and that was on wednesday at exactly 11:00 AM.

“Jesus Christ appeared to me and said let this mind be in you. Which was also in Jesus Christ go and build the character of Jesus Christ in them,” he revealed.

Christ Reformed Temple International Ministries (CRTIM) journey of ministries/ church started on 1 October 2022.

“As a church we want to carry the gospel of Jesus Christ to many souls in all nations. This is the big vision that we have and people can find me and my church on social media,” he emphasized.

Mkumba received Jesus Christ as his lord and personal savior in 2015.

That time, Mkumba added that he followed a certain program on Galaxy radio called the “Hope of Glory” with Pastor Esau Banda.