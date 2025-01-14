PAC Praises Chawera on Infrastructure Development, Tolerance

In a rare act of giving credit where it is due, the Public Affairs Committee PAC has taken its hats off for President Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to infrastructure development and political tolerance.

The praise comes hot on the heels of similar sentiments by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition HRDC which also commended the President for making Lilongwe to fit as a capital city with a new look.

In a statement read yesterday when the quasi religious body met President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, PAC said “the road construction we witness today is amazing.”

“Your Excellency, as we drive in the city one realizes how Lilongwe has been transformed. For some time we have been waiting for such type of road infrastructure. Lilongwe has become a source of pride. This is excellent work. It is also true for other roads constructed under your leadership,” PAC chairperson Dr. Patrick Thawale said in the statement.

Just like HRDC, PAC also expressed their appreciation to the President over level headedness and tolerance “even in most difficult times”.

“We have noted open insults targeted at you and yet your composure has remained steadfast. We may safely state it is God’s intervention for you to assume office, as we face the world’s economic challenges and national disasters that confront us,” reads the statement.

Quoting Proverbs 26: 7, the statement further advised the President that wounds from a sincere friend are better than many kisses from an enemy and that it was important for the President to work on some shortfalls of his government.

For PAC these shortfals include the perception that corruption is deepening as well as the shrinking economy which PAC advised that something must be done as soon as possible to fix the situation.