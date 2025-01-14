spot_img
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestNjeula to challenge Manda on CRFA GS position
LatestSports

Njeula to challenge Manda on CRFA GS position

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Njeula – Districts committees approached him

The Former Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security General Secretary and Sports analyst Christopher Njeula has shown interest in contesting as the general secretary for the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) challenging the incumbent Antonio Manda.

“Yes, I can confirm that I will contest as general secretary, and I have several reasons, one of which is that districts committees have approached me saying there is a huge gap between districts and CRFA,” Said Njeula.

Christopher Njeula who once worked as GS for KB and sports analyst at Zodiak TV has promised to launch the manifesto soon for the public to understand why is vying for the position.

Meanwhile, one of the sports reporters working at Trans World Radio (TWR), Anthony Manda, has also expressed interest to contesting as an Executive member for CRFA.

“I must confirm that it’s high time that I have been writing the stories of Chipiku League, and now I want to venture into the administrative position, and I hope my fellow Journalist will support me in everything,” Manda said

Manda, the award winning journalist, is one of the youthful reporters who follows the Chipiku League and is ready to transform the game of Football.

CRFA AGM is to be held on 8th February 2025.

Previous article
CHAKWERA ASSURES PAC OF LASTING SOLUTIONS TO MALAWI’S CHALLENGES
Next article
PAC Praises Chawera on Infrastructure Development, Tolerance
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv