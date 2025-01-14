Njeula to challenge Manda on CRFA GS position

Njeula – Districts committees approached him

The Former Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security General Secretary and Sports analyst Christopher Njeula has shown interest in contesting as the general secretary for the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) challenging the incumbent Antonio Manda.

“Yes, I can confirm that I will contest as general secretary, and I have several reasons, one of which is that districts committees have approached me saying there is a huge gap between districts and CRFA,” Said Njeula.

Christopher Njeula who once worked as GS for KB and sports analyst at Zodiak TV has promised to launch the manifesto soon for the public to understand why is vying for the position.

Meanwhile, one of the sports reporters working at Trans World Radio (TWR), Anthony Manda, has also expressed interest to contesting as an Executive member for CRFA.

“I must confirm that it’s high time that I have been writing the stories of Chipiku League, and now I want to venture into the administrative position, and I hope my fellow Journalist will support me in everything,” Manda said

Manda, the award winning journalist, is one of the youthful reporters who follows the Chipiku League and is ready to transform the game of Football.

CRFA AGM is to be held on 8th February 2025.