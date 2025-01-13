CHAKWERA ASSURES PAC OF LASTING SOLUTIONS TO MALAWI’S CHALLENGES

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) that his government is committed to addressing Malawi’s pressing challenges with lasting solutions.

The assurance came during a meeting between President Chakwera and PAC representatives at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on January 13, 2025.

The discussions centered around critical national concerns, including fuel scarcity, cost of living, political violence ahead of the September polls, and hunger.

However, PAC Chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale expressed disappointment with President Chakwera’s leadership style, citing weaknesses in addressing corruption, abuse of funds, and economic management.

“The general political atmosphere puts your political party on the exit stage unless something spectacular emerges,” PAC warned President Chakwera.

“The doubt on your winning is loud and clear. It is our hope that in the remaining months you can always turn around this perception.”

Despite these concerns, President Chakwera reiterated his government’s commitment to finding solutions to the challenges facing Malawi.

He acknowledged the importance of the relationship between the government and civil society organizations, such as PAC, in promoting democracy, human rights, and good governance.

The meeting was seen as a critical engagement between the government and civil society, as Malawi prepares for the September polls.

PAC has played a crucial role in Malawi’s transition from a one-party to a multi-party system and has consistently advocated for transformative leadership and national development.