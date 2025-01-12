Nakhuni out as Makonyola set to contest as NFCA Chair

Nankhuni – others should finish the job

By Alinafe Nyanda

National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) Chairman Aubrey Nankhuni has finally cleared the mist surrounding his interest to contest for the association’s leadership position.

Nankhuni, who has been NFCA Chairman for the past 4 years, announced yesterday that he will not seek re-election at the associations elective general assembly this year.

According to Nankhuni, he has achieved a lot in his reign and would like others to finish the job he started in quest to transform the game.

“I would like to confirm that I will not be seeking re-election during our elective general assembly this year. This was a decision that I grappled with for many months.

“We have made great progress in the few years as an association and serving National Football Coaches Association is something I deeply treasure,” Explained Nankhuni.

He further noted that as a person with deep-rooted principles in the association, holds a space for bittersweet acknowledgement of the feeling of pride for the work that has been completed.

Meanwhile Central regional football coaches committee chairperson Audlow Makonyola has confirmed readiness to contest as NFCA Chairmanship position.

Nankhuni was elected as chairperson in 2021 in Mangochi after beating Flames legend Peterkins Kayira 35-5 votes, becoming successor to the late Stuart Mbolembole.