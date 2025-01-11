Maranatha Private Schools hands over millions to MBC Entertainers of the Year winners

The Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools, Ernest Kaonga, has reaffirmed his commitment to partnering with the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in recognising and awarding exceptional talent through MBC’s annual Entertainers of the Year Awards Ceremony.

In an interview with MBC Digital, Kaonga said that Maranatha pledges continued support for the awards because they are the most effective way of celebrating talent across various disciplines in Malawi.

“We are committed to the cause. MBC should be applauded for reviving this initiative, which appeals to the entire nation. As Maranatha, we have been supporting the awards since they returned to the BICC after an 18-year break.

“We will be there again this year for our talented and creative people. We believe in motivation because it leads to excellence, and that’s what we stand for,” said Kaonga.

A time of joy as artists get their prizes

Kaonga further explained that the partnership reflects Maranatha’s appreciation for local talent, adding, “This is our token of appreciation to our innovators. We love them and encourage them to continue their good work.”

During this year’s event, Maranatha sponsored the awards by contributing over K5 million. As part of the sponsorship, the Entertainer of Entertainers (male and female) each received K1 million, while winners in 61 other categories were awarded K50,000 each.

On Friday, MBC handed over prizes to gospel music sensation Miracle Chinga and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers forward Isaac “Chair” Kaliati, who were crowned Entertainer of Entertainers. They each received K1 million from Maranatha Private Schools along with other prizes.