UTM leader Dr Kabambe calls for stakeholders meeting on fuel crisis, pens PAC

By Dr Dalitso Kabambe

Dear Public Affairs Committee

I hope this letter finds you well. I am troubled by the deteriorating situation which is affecting the very fabric of our society and the lives of every Malawian. It is with a heavy heart that I pen this letter, compelled by an urgent need for action and dialogue.

As we navigate these turbulent times, it has become painfully clear that the current state of affairs requires our collective attention. The issues at hand—be they related to commission of inquiry on the chikangawa plan crush, hunger, impunity , selective justice,governance, judiciary corruption, tribalism nepotism, fuel shortages, election preparations or basic human rights—demand a sincere and honest engagement among all stakeholders. It is imperative that we come together as a community to address the pressing concerns that threaten our unity and progress.

I call upon the Public Affairs Committee to take a proactive stance as a beacon of hope and unity. The role you play in facilitating dialogue and fostering collaboration among the diverse segments of our society is crucial. While many of us may have differing views and experiences, it is essential that we create a platform where these perspectives can be shared openly and respectfully.

I urge you to convene a stakeholders meeting that brings together representatives from various sectors of society. This gathering should strive to create an environment where honest dialogue can flourish, allowing us to collaboratively identify solutions and chart a path forward.

We must prioritize the voices of the people, ensuring that their concerns and aspirations guide our discussions. Only by embracing this people-driven approach can we truly inspire hope for a better tomorrow and work collectively towards meaningful change.

Let us remember that the power to transform our nation lies within us. Together, we can foster a sense of through unity and shared purpose. Through unity and honest dialogue, we can cultivate a brighter future for all.

Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter, which I hope will help steer our nation in the right direction.

