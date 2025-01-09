MDF, Police condemn political violence

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) have issued a joint statement condemning the escalating cases of political violence in the country.

The statement, signed by MDF Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri and MPS Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu, warns individuals, organizations, and political parties against perpetrating violence and hate speech.

“The two security institutions believe that Malawians have the right to live their lives free from fear of political violence,” reads the statement.

“MDF and MPS therefore strongly warn all those involved in the said acts, that these are crimes that are punishable under the laws of Malawi.”

According to the statement, the MDF and MPS have noted with concern the growing trend of inflammatory statements and hate speech being spread through various platforms, including social media, public rallies, and meetings.

The security agencies have reminded Malawians that while they have the right to express their opinions and dissent peacefully, such expressions should not infringe on the rights of others or breach the law.

The MDF and MPS have assured citizens that they are taking all necessary measures to curb political violence and ensure maximum protection of citizens and their property.

This joint statement comes as Malawi prepares for elections, and the MDF and MPS are committed to ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful and free from violence.