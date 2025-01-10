Wendy Harawa Honored as International Female Philanthropist

Renowned Malawian Gospel artist, philanthropist, and creative rights advocate Wendy Harawa has been celebrated with the prestigious International Female Philanthropist Award at the 2024-25 African Achievement Awards.

The glamorous event, held at the Seattle Airport Marriott, recognized Wendy’s exceptional contributions to music, cultural exchange, and the empowerment of African talent.

Wendy Harawa has long been a trailblazer in the African music scene. With two impactful Gospel albums and four inspirational singles, she has touched millions with her soul-stirring music.

Her accolades include the Maranatha Global Music Award (Kenya, 2018) and the Royal Gospel Music Awards (Uganda, 2021 and 2022), solidifying her reputation as a leading voice in Gospel music.

Sharing stages with iconic artists such as Dr. Rebecca Malope, Travis Greene, and Sipho Makhabane, Wendy has used her platform to unite audiences worldwide.

Her collaborations with global stars like Diamond Platnumz and Morgan Heritage reflect her versatility and dedication to promoting cultural exchange.

In her role as Vice Chair of the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), Wendy has become a fierce advocate for the protection of intellectual property.

She works tirelessly to ensure that Malawian creatives receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.

Her leadership in this space is paving the way for a more equitable creative industry in Malawi and across Africa.

Wendy’s influence extends beyond music and advocacy. She is the founder of Jacobs Events, a leading events management company in Malawi, and the co-organizer of the highly successful Sand Music Festival, now in its 13th year.

This festival has become a cornerstone for artistic growth and cultural exchange, attracting talent and audiences from across the globe.

Dr. Davies Chirwa, the Founder and Producer of the African Achievement Awards, praised Wendy Harawa’s contributions, stating, “Wendy embodies the spirit of excellence and selflessness that this award represents. Her dedication to uplifting African talent and championing cultural pride is truly inspirational.”

The African Achievement Awards honored Wendy Harawa for her unwavering commitment to uplifting communities.

Her philanthropic initiatives focus on mentoring young artists, empowering women, and fostering opportunities for African talent to gain international exposure.

Wendy’s dedication to promoting creativity and cultural pride continues to inspire countless individuals across Africa and the diaspora.

Wendy Harawa’s recognition as International Female Philanthropist is a testament to her profound impact on the worlds of music, advocacy, and philanthropy.

In her acceptance speech, Wendy emphasized the importance of unity and cultural exchange, stating, “Our collective strength lies in our ability to empower one another and celebrate the richness of African heritage through music and collaboration.”

As she continues to break barriers and champion African creatives, Wendy Harawa’s legacy as an artist and advocate remains an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come.