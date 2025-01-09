265 ENERGY LAUNCHES NEW YEAR GAS PROMOTION: UNBEATABLE PRICES FOR A LIMITED TIME!

265 Energy Malawi is kicking off the new year with an exciting promotion that’s set to make cooking easier and more affordable for Malawians.

The company has announced a special New Year promotional offer running from January 7 to January 31.

The company’s brand ambassador, Miracle Chinga, revealed that the price of their 3kg gas cylinders will be slashed from K62,000 to K50,000 for the promotional period.

According to Chinga, the move is designed to make the gas cookers more accessible to customers during a time of year that is often associated with economic hardships.

“We understand that January can be a challenging month for many people, and we want to help make cooking easier and more affordable,” she said.

265 Energy’s gas cookers are not only affordable but also durable, ensuring that customers get value for their money.

With this promotion, customers can enjoy the benefits of cooking with gas at a price that’s hard to beat.

The promotional offer is available nationwide at all 265 Energy outlets, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Mponela, and Salima.

For more information, visit your nearest 265 Energy outlet or contact them via their official communication channels.

Switch2Gas #Gasiwaliyense