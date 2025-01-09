spot_img
Thursday, January 9, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestChakwera Prorogues Parliament: Budget Session Starts Feb 14
Latest

Chakwera Prorogues Parliament: Budget Session Starts Feb 14

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera has prorogued the 50th Session of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara announced on Thursday.

Chakwera: To Open Budget Session of Parliament on February 14

She said Chakwera has also “proclaimed the commencement of the 51st Session of Parliament”

“The prorogation of the 50th Session of Parliament is effective 8th January, 2025 and implies that all outstanding business as at 8th January, 2025 has lapsed,” Gotani Hara said.

Meanwhile, Gotani Hara has announced that Chakwera open the 51th Session of Parliament, together with the Budget Meeting of Parliament on February 14, 2025.

Chakwera’s prorogation of Parliament is in line with Section 51 (1) of the Republican Constitution.

Previous article
265 ENERGY LAUNCHES NEW YEAR GAS PROMOTION: UNBEATABLE PRICES FOR A LIMITED TIME!
Next article
Get To Know Nthanda Manduwi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv