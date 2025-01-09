Chakwera Prorogues Parliament: Budget Session Starts Feb 14

President Lazarus Chakwera has prorogued the 50th Session of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara announced on Thursday.

She said Chakwera has also “proclaimed the commencement of the 51st Session of Parliament”

“The prorogation of the 50th Session of Parliament is effective 8th January, 2025 and implies that all outstanding business as at 8th January, 2025 has lapsed,” Gotani Hara said.

Meanwhile, Gotani Hara has announced that Chakwera open the 51th Session of Parliament, together with the Budget Meeting of Parliament on February 14, 2025.

Chakwera’s prorogation of Parliament is in line with Section 51 (1) of the Republican Constitution.