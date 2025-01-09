Retrenchment Saga Haunts Admarc: Sheriffs Impound Assets

Sheriffs have impounded two ADMARC vehicles and seized a fixed asset register to force the grain marketer to honor the court ruling of paying the 3, 282 retrenched workers compensation of K25.5 billion.

Acting on behalf of the former workers, the sheriffs stormed the ADMARC head office in Blantyre and Mzuzu regional office on Tuesday, where they sealed offices before the action.

One of the ex-workers and lead applicant in the case, Alex Malikebu told Zodiak Online that this followed the expiry of 14 days on Monday 6, 2025 which the High Court gave the Corporation to offset K12.5 billion before granting a stay order.

Malikebu says the sheriffs have warned the management that they would sell all the assets should the corporation continue to defy the remittance order within seven days.

Meanwhile, ADMARC officials were not immediately available for a comment.

In January 2024, the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) ordered the ADMARC to pay the laid off staff, but the state grain marketer appealed the directive which the High Court snubbed and sustained the IRC’s determination two weeks ago.