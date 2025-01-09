Govt Hits Back at DPP On ‘Political Repression’ Letter: They Are Attention Seekers – Kunkuyu

Government Spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has trashed a letter from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the international community accusing the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of “dismantling democratic structures and establishing a police state”.

Kunkuyu:

On Wednesday, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito lamented that it was ” increasingly alarming that senior opposition members and Members of Parliament are facing politically motivated arrests, even while the law provides explicit protections for them during parliamentary committee meetings”.

In response, Kunkuyu said DPP was merely seeking attention from the donor community.

“We will wait to see which international partner would stoop so low as to condone lawlessness and grant immunity to individuals, placing them above the law, to extend that they cannot be suspects, let alone prosecuted for wrong doing, simply because they hold or have once held political positions,” Kunkuyu said.

Mukhito’s letter was addressed to Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, African Union, United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and European External Action Services.

He also been extended it to Ambassadors of Britain, Germany, United States European Union and Norway.