BLUE EAGLES RETURNS TO TNM SUPER LEAGUE

Blue Eagles Football Club are the champions of the 2024 Central Region Football Association Chipiku 19.5 Million Premier Division.

The Area 30 giants today beat Armour Battalion 4-1 at ADL ground to make Eagles the champion and secure promotion to TNM super league.

Elia Kananji, coach for Area 30 Headquarters FC, congratulated the boys for their hardworking spirit and managed to return to the elite league.

“It was a long journey but we must thank God for His abundant support,” said Kananji.

He further praised the management of the Malawi Police Service for the support rendered throughout.

Blue Eagles have the remaining two games to mark the end of the games, and on 19 January, they will be crowned as the Champion.

After being relegated last season, Blue Eagles FC won two trophies in the 2024 season.