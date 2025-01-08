I will be Malawi president from September, Mutharika hits on comeback

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians that change is coming in September, as he embarked on a series of whistle-stop tours in Blantyre.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds, Mutharika expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their strong turnout and reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the nation.

“Change is coming in September,” Mutharika said, pledging to resolve the forex crisis, ensure fuel availability, and revitalize businesses, laying a solid foundation for job creation and economic recovery.

Mutharika highlighted Malawi’s pressing challenges, including persistent fuel shortages, which he described as unacceptable for a developing country.

He urged citizens to focus on productive activities that uplift families and drive economic progress.

The former president also encouraged those who have not registered to vote to do so, emphasizing that his leadership is the only hope for addressing the current challenges facing Malawians.

Mutharika stopped at several townships, including Chemusa, Chirimba, Machinjiri Area 5, Khama, Makhetha, Bangwe, and Ndirande, where he assured audiences that their suffering will end on September 17th.

He also addressed concerns about his age, stating that those who doubt his ability to lead due to his age should not vote for him.

“I accepted to contest in the September 2025 General Elections because I love this country,” Mutharika said, adding that he is the only hope for Malawians seeking a better future.

Mutharika’s whistle-stop tour was accompanied by the party’s regional governor for the south, DPP secretary general, and vice president for the south, among others.