FINCA Conducts “Let’s Go, Tiyeni ku FINCA” Promo Final Draw

The final draw of FINCA Malawi’s “Let’s Go, Tiyeni ku FINCA” Savings Campaign was conducted at the FINCA head office in Blantyre on Wednesday.

The campaign, which ran from September 24 to December 20, 2024, aimed to encourage customers to adopt a savings culture.

The promotion offered various prizes, including a grand prize of a gas cooker, five shopping vouchers worth MK50,000 each, five branded thermo mugs, and three heaters.

Speaking during the draw, Marketing Manager Takondwa Chirwa emphasized the importance of promoting a savings culture in microfinance.

“It empowers low-income earners to achieve financial stability and develop economically and socially,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa noted that the campaign has helped increase deposit growth by 6% and attracted 30-40% new customers.

“Our customers understand the importance of savings,” Chirwa added.

FINCA’s goal, according to Chirwa, is to fight poverty by providing durable and life-changing financial solutions to customers, equipping them with skills to manage their finances effectively and achieve their goals.

The final draw saw 3,932 entries, with Jeany Chimwerer emerging as the grand prize winner.

Chimwerer commended FINCA for the promotion, saying it has proven to be a powerful tool for investments and poverty alleviation.