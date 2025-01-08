Chihana Opens AFORD Think-tank Conference

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana has opened the National Governing Conference Council and National Executive Committee Meetings in Lilongwe with a call for those in decision making positions to show “extraordinary leadership” to execute a strategic plan in the interest of the party and national revival.

Speaking at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe last night, Chihana said the meetings must provide a clear path on the work the party must do over the next days, weeks and months and establish brave think-tanks that will orchestrate with speed national unity and inclusive economic growth for all sectors of the economy.

“This moment calls for unity of purpose and cooperation if we are to be true agents of change that is ready to confront the severe challenges that MCP government has unleashed on innocent people. We need to look at critical ways that spur economic growth and job creation as the cost of living is insurmountable at the moment to every person, service delivery is off the cliff, corruption has become a religious cult, tribalism is at the helm among others. Malawians look to AFORD as a vehicle that will liberate them from this man made slavery. And we don’t have time to waste.

“Apart from job creation and prosperity for all, we as a party must endeavor to re-industrialize our market and make substantial realignments such as value- additions to our raw material which will need the creative youths in our party and in our colleges to take a leading role. This is why our party champions youth empowerment at all levels of authority and this meeting must underscore that as well,” said Chihana.

He further said : “We are a people battered by economic crises and hardships. But there’s hope on the horizon from AFORD and the delegates who looked boisterous and energized cheered.Chihana also reminded the delegates that the ‘heart and soul’ of the party are the branches, areas, constituencies and districts which have been designed in the party to act as check on the influence of higher structures in leading the party and that his administration he will not allow anyone’s in the top tier to abuse them for their personal glory.

Chihana also took time to introduce several members of the party who have shown interest to contest on parliamentary and local assembly seats across the country.

In their remarks, the delegates highlighted the importance of such engagement, noting that it serves as an opportunity for relationship building and long term mutually beneficial outcomes and pledged their loyalty to the party and leadership.