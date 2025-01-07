spot_img
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Kabambe Case Sent To High Court

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda has committed a case involving former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe, who is also the leader of the UTM party, and eight others to the High Court Financial Division for trial.

Kabambe and his co-accused are facing charges of conspiracy to use public office for advantage contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering contrary to the Financial Crimes Act.

The co-accused include Henry Mathanga, Leston Ted Mulli, Leonard Kandoje, Joseph Khupe, Felton Mulli, Mulli Brothers Limited, and Web Commercials Limited. The Court documents show that between April 2019 and June 2020 the accused conspired to make arbitrary use of Kabambe’s public office, valued at K13 billion.

During the court proceedings, the defense requested an adjournment due to Leonard Kandoje’s absence but the state objected and Magistrate Banda ruled to continue with the case.

Meanwhile a case for Joseph Mwanamvekha and others, they have been granted bail and has also been committed to High Court for trial.

