Am Not Aware of the Warrant of Arrest – Chisale

Youth Director in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Norman Chisale says he is not aware that there is a warrant of arrest on his head.

He said he is not handing himself to the police as he has not been summoned by the law enforcement agency.

According to the arrest warrant Malawi Voice has seen, Police wants to arrest Chisale for “publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public” which they said was contrary to to Section 60 of the penal code.

Police said Chisale commited the offence on December 21 2024 while at Bangwe Desert Ground in Blantyre

At the rally, Chisale allegedly challenged to mobilise people from Nsanje to Chitipa to rise against anyone who may attempt to Arrest the former president Peter Mutharika.

This, according to police, was likely to cause fesr and alarm to the public.