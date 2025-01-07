Chakwera Calls New Ministers To Serve Malawians or Face Dismisal

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has urged newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers to perform effectively and contribute to restoring the country’s progress for the benefit of Malawians.

Joyce Chitsulo Being Sworn In

He made the remarks today, during the official swearing-in ceremony, for the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The President stated that he appointed the ministers and deputies to work diligently in their offices and deliver results.

He expressed gratitude to the newly appointed ministers for stepping up to serve the Malawian people.He reminded the ministers that their appointments come with a responsibility to remain accountable to people of Malawi.

Dr. Chakwera stated that since assuming office on July 6, 2020, he has anticipated significant milestones in the restoration and recovery of the economy.

He said Malawi is currently facing great challenges due to the policies by the past administration, particularly in the economic sector. Furthermore, he mentioned that his administration discovered that the previous government had mismanaged the agriculture sector, exploiting the Affordable Input Program for personal gain and among other dubious deals.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Collen Zamba, stated that Section 94(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi grants the President the authority to appoint ministers and deputy ministers.

Zamba highlighted that Section 95(2) of the Constitution also empowers the President to remove ministers and deputy ministers from their positions under the same constitutional authority.

Among those who took oath of office are Dr Owen Chomanika, Minister of Natural Resources; Ezekiel Ching’oma, Minister of Homeland Security; Dr. Jessie Kabwira, Minister of Higher Education; Joyce Chitsulo, Deputy Minister of Local Government; Benedicto Kaluwa, Deputy Minister of Unity and Culture; Adwell Chambo, Deputy Minister of Agriculture; Peter Dimba, Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works; Patricia Nangozo Kainga, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Noah Chimpeni, Deputy Minister of Health.