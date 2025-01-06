Why Did Flora Suya Lose To Dorothy Kingston?

In the words of former Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) president Sukez:

I wasn’t planning to address this, but after receiving numerous messages from people seeking clarity on what transpired, here is my analysis. For context, Flora Suya served as my Vice President during my tenure but also General secretary Prior to my administration , but both terms she decided to Nyanyala on the way and left FAMA .

I’ve seen reports, including one from Zodiak, claiming that she resigned because her views were not considered and that she wasn’t being listened to. Let’s unpack this:

1. Out of the 10 executive members, why was she the only one to resign? Does that mean we only listened to the others and ignored her?

2. This wasn’t the first time she resigned from the association. Prior to my leadership, she also resigned when she was General Secretary. Could this pattern of behavior be a contributing factor to why people didn’t vote for her? for the fear that they might be left again?

Wherever there are multiple people working together, misunderstandings are inevitable. However, what sustains a community is HUMILITY and TOLERANCE . If you always feel that your perspective is the only valid one and insist that your views must be prioritized, frustration will follow, and you may end up feeling like you don’t belong.

Flora is undoubtedly a talented actress—this is not up for debate. However, perhaps FAMA members were not just looking for someone with acting talent. They might have been seeking a leader with resilience, humility, and the ability to work through challenges rather than walk away when faced with difficulties.

I recall an instance when I informed her about an opportunity I had to pursue further studies in USA. I advised her that she will one day step up as acting President in my absence, but instead, she chose to resign. This left the Vice President position vacant for over a year before we were able to fill it.

Leadership requires the ability to navigate disagreements and embrace the majority’s voice, even when it goes against your own views. This is what democracy demands—listening, accepting, and working within the will of the majority.

Resilience and character are crucial in group settings. KUNYANYALA—choosing to leave in frustration—is rarely the solution. Sometimes, it’s better to stay, even when you don’t agree with everyone, and work towards creating harmony within the group.

In conclusion, Flora Suya’s talent is not in question, but leadership demands more than skill in a specific field. It requires humility, patience, and the ability to compromise for the greater good. Perhaps this is where FAMA members made their decision. Otherwise I wish her the best.