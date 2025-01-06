spot_img
Monday, January 6, 2025
Sammeer Suleman Surrenders Himself To Police

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Sameer Suleman has surrendered himself to Police in Blantyre, following a warrant of arrest that was issued against him.

Suleman’s lawyer Felix Tambulasi confirmed the development, saying he advised his client to surrender himself, instead of letting the police to be hunting for him.

“He is already at the Police as we are talking,” Tambulasi told the press on Monday.

Accorsing to the warrant of arrest against Suleman, the vocal legislator is being accused of “Libel, contrary to Section 200, as read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, cap 7:01 of the laws of Malawi.

“The warrant explained that: “between the months of December 2024 and January 2025 in the Republic of Malawi, [Suleman] made and posted a statement on the social media platform that is defamatory to Honourable Chimwendo Banda, Baba Malondera and Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma.”

It is suspected that Suleman committed the offence during a podcast interview he granted to a Facebook page belonging to the DPP.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
