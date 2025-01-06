MBL Holdings’ Mulli urges employees to resist satan, shun politics

File Photo: Mulli

MBL Holdings Limited, a conglomerate with over 22 subsidiaries across the country and beyond, has shifted its focus from politics to hard work and divine guidance.

According to Leston Mulli, the company’s Executive Chairman, the decision to concentrate on business and leave politics behind has yielded positive results.

Mulli made the remarks during the company’s annual prayer session at its headquarters in Chigumula, Blantyre.

“This year, 2025, which has just begun, I foresee it as a very productive year in business. We are achieving a lot, and we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Mulli said.

Mulli emphasized the importance of hard work, saying, “My message is, work, work, work, work hard, and we’ll achieve everything. Everything will come because of hard work.”

He also warned employees to be vigilant and resist the influence of Satan, who he believes can derail the company’s progress through politics and other means.

Professor Gama: We should never dwell on politics

The company’s Chaplain, Professor Billy Gama, echoed Mulli’s sentiments, saying, “We are saying that everything is possible with God. We should never dwell on politics. Politics will never bring food on the table, but hard work and trust in God will.”

MBL Holdings Limited has been conducting prayers in all its subsidiaries, with a focus on seeking divine guidance and direction.

“Let God show us the way,” Professor Gama said.

Mulli also revealed that the company is expanding its operations, with plans to establish a presence in other countries.

“We are in the finalization stage, and once everything is done, we will make the necessary announcements,” he said.

As MBL Holdings Limited continues to grow and expand, its focus on hard work, divine guidance, and apolitical operations is expected to yield even greater success in the future.