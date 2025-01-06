Police Nets 9 In Salima Sugar Saga: Hunting for Henry Njoloma

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it is hunting for former Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Greenbelt Initiative Dr Henry Njoloma in connection with the K447.5 billion heist at Salima Sugar Company.

Njoloma: Police Says He Is On The Run

In a statement signed by Police Publicist Peter Kalata, Area 30 claimed that Njoloma “is on the run”.

Njoloma is being accused of embezzling the funds alongside former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, former Secretary to President and Cabinet Retired Justice Lloyd Muhara, former MERA CEO Dr Collins Magalasi, former Finance Ministery Secretary Dr Cliff Chiunda and Jimmy Kusamale.

All the five have since been arrested on Monday.

Kalaya said ” the arrest follows investigations which MPS has been conducting following an audit report by Audit Consult of Salima Sugar Company carried out in 2023 which revealed that the said government money was misused”.

Monday’s arrest brings the total number suspects in the saga to nine. At the onset of the audit exercise, the Police had arrested Shierish Betgiri and three others.