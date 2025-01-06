spot_img
Monday, January 6, 2025
AFORD Leaders Cheer Jailed Mwanamvekha

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana and his vice Timothy Mtambo on Monday evening cheered Joseph Mwanamvekha, who is being kept at the Lilongwe Police Station.

Mwanamvekha, who is the former Finance Minister and a top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official was arrested on Monday morning alongside four others in connection Salima Sugar Company saga.

According to Chihana, the two visited Mwanamvekha in solidarity.

“We all belong to opposition parties. We therefore need to stand by each other in times of sorrow and merry,” he said.

An audit query showed that a whooping K447.5 billion went missing at the Greenbelt Initiative subsidiary.

