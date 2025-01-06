APM Dates Blantyre On Wednesday

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Arthur Peter Mutharika will hold whistle stop tours in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Information made available to Malawi Voice indicates that Mutharika will stop in Mbayani, Chemusa, Machinjili, Mutuwambuzi Makheta, Ndirande, Manje, and Bangwe Mvula.

“I will hold whistle stop tours in Blantyre as I continue to engage with electorates in readiness for the September 2025 elections,” he posted on his Facebook page.

He added: “I carry the messages of reflection, hope and encouragement as our nation continues to grapple with economic mismanagement, runaway inflation, political violence and persecution, death of dissent and lack of direction. Komabe mdima ungakule bwanji, kuwala kumabwela.

“The tour will be held under Mutharika’s reelection bid theme: ‘A Return To Proven Leadership’