MBL Holdings Kicks Off the New Year with Prayer

On Monday, January 6, 2025, Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL Holdings) Executive Chairman, Leston Ted Mulli, led prayers across all subsidiaries of the company.

Mulli: We Shift Focus from Politics to Business

This annual tradition is a way for the organization to express gratitude to God for the new year and to seek blessings for their businesses.

The event, held at the MBL Holdings headquarters in Chigumula township, Blantyre, was led by Professor Reverend Billy Gama.

In his remarks, Professor Gama noted that the focus of their prayers has shifted from discussing politics to seeking divine guidance.

“During prayers like these, we used to talk about politics, but now the focus has changed to something very good – we want God to show us the way,” he said.

In an interview with reporters, Mulli emphasized that this year is all about hard work and growth.

“This year is about work, nothing else. We have been doing politics for so long and benefited nothing. We assure you that this year, we want to grow our businesses big,” he stated.

The prayer event was attended by MBL employees, as well as pastors from various churches.

The gathering served as a reminder of the importance of faith and spirituality in the workplace, and set a positive tone for the year ahead.

As MBL Holdings looks to expand and develop its businesses, the organization is seeking divine guidance and blessings to achieve its goals.