HRDC hails G2G fuel procurement as a positive move to address fuel crisis

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has hailed government decision to transition from open tender to government – to- government procurement as a positive that will likely address the current fuel crisis in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, HRDC says it believes this shift to G2G arrangement is a positive move as the open tender arrangement was prone to abuse and corruption.

” We therefore take note the announcement by the Minister of Energy Hon. Ibrahim Matola that a total of 40,000 metric tons (51.1 million litres) of diesel and petrol will start arriving in the country next week from the United Arab Emirates through the bilateral arrangements Malawi has with Kenya and urge Government to continue with this intervention in the fuel industry as a way of sustainability restoring the security of fuel supply in the country,” reads the statement.

The statement signed by National Chairperson Gift Trapence says the current fuel has a negative impact on productivity through increased production costs, increased transportation costs, reduced business activities to name a few.

” It is therefore our expectation that the fuel currently on its way to Malawi under the G2G arrangement should have lower premiums in comparison to those offered by the current suppliers. It is also our expectation that the G2G arrangement will resolve the ongoing fuel crisis in the country and enhance the efficiency and reliability of the fuel supply.,” says Trapence.

HRDC has urged the government to put in place systems and mechanisms that will ensure that the G2G fuel supply arrangement is not abused.

” We finally call on the Government to investigate and bring to account those that have been abusing the previous fuel procurement system in the country,” Trapence has emphasised.

The 51.1 million litres of fuel are expected to start arriving into the country on Thursday this week.