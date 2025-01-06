Civil Society Questions Inaction On SKC Plane Crash Report

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) and Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) have questioned the State’s failure to bring to account some officials whose their negligence is said to have contributed to the plane crash that killed former vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Executive Director for CSAT Willy Kambwandira and his CCJP counterpart Louis Msiyadungu told the press on Monday that the Commission of Inquiry report attributed the plane crash to negligence by some officials.

The two said it was therefore surprising that no one has, so far, been brought to account for their actions.

They argued that the plane crash killed high profile individuals, therefore the State’s failure to take action against the named officials was bringing more questions than answers.

Earlier on Monday, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, also wondered why the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service (MDF) have not arrest a soldier who was found in custody of a pistol belonging to one of the security officers who were killed alongside Chilima.