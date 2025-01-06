spot_img
Monday, January 6, 2025
Arrest Galore: Chiunda, Muhara In

Police in Lilongwe continue to throw more former top Government officials in the cooler.

Lloyd Muhara: Arrested

Barely minutes after arresting former Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, they have also picked former Secretary for the same ministry Cliff Chiunda.

In addition, the police have also arrested former Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara.

Their lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale confirmed but said he was just learning from the grapevine that the arrests are connected to Salima Sugar Company.

Soom after arresting Mwanamvekha, the police also picked former CEO of the MERA Collins Magalasi.

Joseph Mwanamvekha Arrested
