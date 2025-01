Police in Lilongwe have arrested former Finance Minister in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Mwanamvekha is also Southern Region vice president for the opposition DPP.

While confirming the arrest, Mwanamvekha’s lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale did not disclose grounds behind the arrest.

However, unconfirmed reports are suggesting that Mwanamvekha has been arrested for his role in the fraudulent activities at the Salima Sugar Company.