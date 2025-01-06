Its Now Official: Peter Mponda At Bullets, Signs Three Year Deal

Malawi’s FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have announced Peter Mponda as their new head coach, succeeding Zimbabwean trainer Kalisto Pasuwa, who left his role last week.

Mponda recently resigned as Silver Strikers’ head coach after helping them win the Malawi Super League after an 11-year drought.

Bullets announced the development on their official Facebook page on Monday with Mponda expected to name his backroom staff later today.

The former Malawi national team captain previously coached Surestream Academy before joining Bullets as Pasuwa’s assistant coach in 2021.

After stepping down in 2023, he joined the Leopards in South Africa in the same capacity before becoming a caretaker coach.

He resigned later in 2024 to become the head coach of Silver Strikers in February of last year, where he signed a one-year contract that was later extended for two years.

He helped Silver’s team win the league after an 11-year wait. Silver played 38 games under him, winning 23 while losing three and drawing