Meet Cynthia, a Malawian girl who writes with her feet

Cynthia, a determined Standard 6 learner from Chibvala Primary School in Dowa, Malawi, is defying all odds despite being born without hands.

This remarkable young girl has taught herself to use her legs to perform everyday tasks, including writing.

Cynthia’s resilience and determination have earned her a spot as one of the top performers in her class.

However, her family’s financial struggles have made it challenging for her to access essential learning materials.

Fortunately, Needy Students Aid (NeSA) has stepped in to support Cynthia.

The organization, founded by Pastor Macdonald Ziba, donated assorted school materials, including cooking oil, maize flour, soap, soya pieces, pencils, and pens.

Abundant Haswell, a NeSA member, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting needy students, including those with disabilities.

“We will take full responsibility for Cynthia’s education, enrolling her in a reputable private primary school and covering all expenses,” Haswell announced.

Cynthia’s mother, Fanny Magombo, expressed heartfelt gratitude for NeSA’s timely donation.

“This support will greatly alleviate our child’s struggles in class, and we urge other well-wishers to follow suit.”

The support extended to Cynthia serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of helping those in need, particularly individuals with disabilities.

By providing essential resources and opportunities, we can empower them to reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives.

As a community, it is our collective responsibility to promote inclusivity, equality, and accessibility, ensuring that everyone has an equal chance to succeed and thrive.