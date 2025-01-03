spot_img
Friday, January 3, 2025
Sigh of relief, as 51million litres of Malawi fuel lands Tanzania

Malawians can now breathe a sigh of relief as about 51million litres of fuel which the government has procured, is expected to arrive into the country through Tanga Port in Tanzania.

The vessel carrying both petrol and diesel is currently at the port, offloading the much awaited fuel which is a key driver to the country’s economy.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola told the media that about 1049 tankers are expected to carry the fuel to Malawi.

He has since expressed optimism that the 51million litres of fuel will improve the fuel situation in the country as the Chakwera administration plans to deal with this problem once and for all.

