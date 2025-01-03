Heavy rains wreak havoc in Nkhata Bay, Chimbota CDO seeks urgent support

A devastating storm that hit Nkhata Bay on December 30th and New Year’s Day has left a trail of destruction, with 212 households affected and many left homeless.

The heavy rains damaged houses, rendering some families without shelter.

Kelvin Troughton, Co-Director of Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO), expressed concern about the situation, saying, “Our thoughts are with the community in GVH Ndola, who experienced a severe storm on December 30th.

The strong winds and heavy rainfall damaged 57 houses in the Chimbota area, with some sustaining significant damage.” Troughton emphasized the need for urgent support, stating, “As the primary community development organization in the area, Chimbota CDO is committed to helping.

However, our current focus on building new classrooms at Chimbota Secondary School limits our financial resources. Therefore, we’re reaching out to our global network of friends and supporters for assistance.”

Meanwhile, Nkhata Bay District Council has confirmed that 212 households are in need of assistance, with affected areas including Traditional Authorities Fukamalaza, Mkondowe, Khoza, Timbiri, and Senior Traditional Authority Mndola.

Chisomo Kambandanga, spokesperson for the Nkhata Bay District Council, in an interview with Nation Online said, “We have sent a report to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs for assistance to the affected families.”

Traditional Authority Timbiri, whose area is among the affected, expressed concern about the impact of the damage, saying, “As leaders, we get much concerned because instead of moving forward with other development projects, our focus remains on assisting those affected by heavy rains.”

Troughton reiterated the need for support, saying, “If you’re able to contribute to the repair efforts, please let us know. You can donate through various channels,”

Chimbota CDO is a registered non-profit organization serving the villages around Bwelero and Dindano, to the south of Nkhata Bay.

The organization administers and runs Chimbota Secondary School, Chimbota Lichenga Nursery, Chimbota maize mill, and shops.