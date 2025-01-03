Visionary Women in Business: Mpinganjira’s Empowerment Initiative

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

A prominent business lady, Triephornia Mpinganjira, has urged women entrepreneurs to adopt a visionary mindset in order to grow and succeed in their businesses.

Mpinganjira made this statement yesterday in Bvumbwe, where she launched an initiative to support women in rural areas with financial assistance.

The project, which aims to empower women engaged in various businesses such as vegetable farming, mango cultivation, and fish sales, will provide funds totaling K500,000 each to its beneficiaries.

This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of these women and their communities.

Mpinganjira emphasized the importance of having a clear vision and strategy in business, encouraging the women to think critically and innovate in order to stay ahead in their respective industries. Her initiative is a testament to her commitment to empowering women in business.

Two beneficiaries of the project, Mary Chikaonda and Brenda Chisale from Chiradzulu district, received K500,000 each to support their zigege and tomato business. They expressed their gratitude to Mpinganjira, stating that the financial assistance would go a long way in helping them achieve their business goals.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Mary Chikaonda. “We have been struggling to expand our business, but with this support, we can now purchase more supplies and reach a wider market.” Brenda Chisale added, “We are thankful to Mpinganjira for believing in us and our business.”

The project intends to support between 7 million to 14 beneficiaries, providing them with the necessary resources and support to succeed in their businesses.

This initiative is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of many women in rural areas.

Mpinganjira’s visionary approach is inspiring a new generation of women entrepreneurs to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in their communities. Her commitment to empowering women in business is a shining example of leadership and philanthropy.

As the project continues to roll out, it is expected to bring about significant economic growth and development in rural areas, improving the livelihoods of women and their families.