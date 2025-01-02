Chakwera optimistic of Malawi’s progress

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, January 1, 2025: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has described 2024, as a year marked with both challenges and significant developments for Malawians.

In his New Year’s address to the nation, the President reflected on the past year’s notable events.

Among others, Chakwera touted the resumption of train services from outside Malawi for the first time in twenty years, describing it as a remarkable achievement for the nation.

In addition, President Chakwera shared that his administration mobilised over K300 billion in off-budget support to provide emergency food for 5.7 million Malawians who faced crop losses due to drought conditions associated with El Nino.

The President also noted that his government allocated K200 million for constituency development fund leading to improvements in local infrastructure such as new district council offices, bridges, stadiums, markets, and police stations among others.

He outlined various support initiatives for vulnerable populations, including social cash transfers, fertilizer assistance, collateral-free loans, and maize distribution.

The Malawi leader highlighted the restoration of donor confidence in Malawi’s financial management reforms, resulting in the return of budgetary support after a decade-long absence.

With an emphasis on economic stability, President Chakwera expressed satisfaction with the stabilisation of inflation and a decline in the consumer price index, noting that these efforts have contributed to enhancing the well-being of families and communities.

He also recognised the importance of promotions and wage increases for teachers, police officers, soldiers, and chiefs, along with housing projects for security personnel.

The President then commended the peaceful and inclusive voter registration process, which saw seven million Malawians registering to vote.

He stated that despite external attempts to promote political violence and tribal discrimination, the unity and resilience displayed by Malawians throughout the year.

Looking ahead to 2025, President Chakwera expressed a strong commitment to furthering the nation’s progress.

The President reflected on the hardships of 2024, including the tragic loss of the former Vice President, late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, the challenges posed by crop devastation due to El Nino, and the impact of severe weather.