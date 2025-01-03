Govt hails NEEF fertilizer loan program…it’s a solution for restoring Malawi’s reputation as food basket

Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, has described the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) fertilizer loan program as a solution for restoring Malawi’s reputation as a food basket.

He made these remarks at Lithipe on friday during the launch of the NEEF fertilizer distribution exercise in Dedza District.

Kunkuyu indicated that the program has the potential to revitalize the agriculture sector, which has long been neglected by previous administrations.

He urged farmers to work diligently to ensure that Dedza remains a food basket and continues to supply agricultural commodities throughout the country.

He assured the public that President Chakwera is committed to making sure farmers benefit from various government programs that aim to enhance effectiveness and impact.

Speaking earlier, Board Chairperson for NEEF, Jefta Mtemwa, stated that those who applied for the program should exercise patience, as it will enable Malawians to access food and enhance their income generation.

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the program, noting that from its start last year through 2025, funding has increased from K25 billion to K150 million, which he described as a remarkable initiative.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Constituency, Joshua Malango, indicated that the NEEF fertilizer loan program has come at an opportune time while farmers are preparing for the 2024/2025 farming season.

He advocated for additional fertilizer support for the people of Dedza, who play a crucial role in agricultural production and have the capacity to feed the entire nation.

Malango assured NEEF officials that farmers in the district would repay the loans, ensuring the program’s sustainability and aligning with President Chakwera’s vision.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kaphuka hailed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for initiating the program in his area, stating that it will significantly benefit local farmers.