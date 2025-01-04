Atupele named among 100 most reputable Africans for 2025

UDF leader Atupele Muluzi has been named one of the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025 by the globally renowned Reputation Poll International (RPI).

This accolade places Muluzi alongside some of the continent’s most iconic figures, including actor Idris Elba, economist Dambisa Moyo, Ghana’s President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, and business magnate Mo Ibrahim.

The announcement, made on Friday on RPI website, hailed Muluzi and the other honorees as the epitome of African excellence, embodying integrity, visionary leadership, and impactful contributions to the continent’s progress.

In response, Muluzi said it is truly humbling to be recognized on such a prestigious list alongside some of the most inspiring and impactful leaders, changemakers, and visionaries from across our continent.

He added that this is a testament to the values of integrity, accountability, and service that I have upheld throughout my journey.”

What sets this recognition apart is the rigorous vetting process conducted by RPI, ensuring that honorees are entirely scandal-free.

For Muluzi, this adds unparalleled value to the accolade: “Knowing this selection is based on rigorous forensic research reinforces its credibility and significance,” he said.

Muluzi’s leadership journey in Malawi has been marked by a firm commitment to transparency and anti-corruption. Reflecting on the challenges he has faced, Muluzi noted: “Throughout my years of service, I have navigated an ecosystem where corruption was pervasive. Yet, I remained steadfast in my commitment to integrity, emerging untainted by its influence.”

As a presidential candidate for the UDF, Muluzi emphasized the broader implications of this honor: “This recognition as scandal-free and reputable is a direct reflection of my unwavering dedication to ethical leadership. It sets me apart, as I continue to advocate for a brighter, corruption-free Malawi.”

Muluzi’s commitment extends beyond personal accolades to his vision for Malawi and Africa.

He reiterated the urgent need for anti-corruption measures and greater transparency in managing public resources: “Corruption is robbing our people of opportunities and progress. We must not just condemn it but also take proactive steps to eliminate it. This recognition strengthens my resolve to uphold these values and work tirelessly for a better future.”

Founded in 2017, Reputation Poll International (RPI) is a global leader in reputation management, with operations in the United Kingdom, United States, and Namibia. The organization is celebrated for its dedication to recognizing individuals and institutions driving transformative change and innovation.

For the full list of honorees, visit: https://www.reputationpoll.com/100-most-reputable-africans-list/