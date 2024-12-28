Business Couple Brings Christmas Joy to Elderly at Mai Mbambande Care Home

Hilton Banda, a renowned businessperson and philanthropist, together with his wife and children, brought smiles and warmth to the elderly residents of Mai Mbambande Care Home in Lilongwe this Christmas.

On Friday, December 27, the Banda family, including their two children, Tadala and Tikondane, spent the day celebrating with the elderly, reminding them of their value and importance during the festive season.

As the Chairman and Managing Director of Akatswiri Holdings Ltd, Banda emphasized the spirit of love and togetherness that Christmas represents.

“We wanted to be here today to show these wonderful individuals that they are loved and appreciated,” Banda said. His gesture aimed to brighten the holiday season for those who might otherwise feel forgotten.

The celebration was made even more special with a performance by Jetu, an elderly musician who continues to inspire others by pursuing her passion for music.

Banda explained his reason for inviting her, saying, “Jetu is a shining example that age should not stop anyone from achieving greatness. I wanted the residents to see that they too can continue to live fulfilling and meaningful lives.”

The event featured music, food, and moments of shared laughter, creating an atmosphere of joy and community. Deborah Mbale, founder of Mai Mbambande Care Home, expressed her gratitude, calling the event a “wonderful treat” for the elderly.

The Bandas’ heartfelt gesture was a powerful reminder of the importance of honoring and cherishing the elderly, especially during the holiday season.